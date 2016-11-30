FIFA (M.A) Referees Course at FUFA Technical Center Ends Today

By Emmanuel Sekago

Uganda’s 22 FIFA referees and 11 other Elite referees are part of the course that climaxes today at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The FIFA Elite course that started with medicals has seen the match officials taken through various course modules not limited to; amendment of the FIFA Laws of the game, new approaches of managing the game, analysing videos, physical training and technical aspects on the field of play.

The six day course has been handled by two FIFA referees’ instructors; Zimbabwean Felix Tangawalima (Technical Instructor) and Malawian Mark Mzengo (Fitness Instructor).

National Fitness Instructors Kalyango Ali and his assistant Rahman Kizito are also in Njeru are being supported by Catherine Adipo, Ali Waiswa, Egesa Samuel and Ali Tomusange.

Referees: Karangwa Ronald, Muhabi Alex, Ochom Joseph, Sabilla Ali Chelangat, Ssali Mashood, Mugerwa Shafic, Mulindwa Hakim, Mwesigwa Ronald, Olemu George, Okello Lee, Bakasambe Rajab, Oloya William, Kakooza Emmy, Lusambya Solomon, Turyomuriwe Samuel, Katenya Ronald, Mutonyi Jane, Nagaddya Cynthia Catherine, Akoyi Anna, Aisha Ssemambo, Mulungi Diana, Naigaga Habiba, Nantabo Lydia Wanyama, Kaddu Ali, Okello Dick, Gilbert Ngyendo, Nakitto Marex Nkumbi, Nantabo Wanyama, Oula David, Battle Denis, Sekimwanyi Ali, Kintu Ivan Bayige, Bugembe Hussein, Masembe Isa

Assessors: Ronnie Kalema, Kabali Grace, Kisubi Zephas, Kalyango Ali, Basiisa Hussein, Ndaula M.S, Ssendyowa Abbasi, Asua Luke, Alani Leo, Wagana Jimmy, Edrungi Alfred, Nattabi Harriet, Kimumwe Mansoor, Nelson Nsubuga, David D.Katabira, Kimbugwe Hilary, Hajj Kamulegeya Yusuf, Matovu Suleiman, Kiwanuka Edirisa, Isabirye Michael, Waiswa Ajab, Nkono Amin Bbosa, Ayub Khamisi, Hajj Siraji Katono, Mwanje Joseph, Kizito Rahma, Katumba Wamala George, Masiko John Bosco, Mike Letti, Egesa Samuel, and Wanyama Freddie

Beach Soccer referees’

Ivan Kintu Bayige, Muhammed Ssenteza, Shafic Mugerwa and Sekamenyi Bwengye