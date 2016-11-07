FIFA Investigates FUFA President Magogo

The world governing body FIFA has started investigation into the 2014 World Cup tickets designated to Uganda which were put on general sale.

Mrs Maria Claudia Rojas the chairman of FIFA Ethics investigations chamber has started investigations into allegations that President of the Federation of Uganda Football Association President, Moses Hashim Magogo was involved in the illegal sale.

A petition was filed by Hon. Allan Ssewanyana, Shadow Minister of Sports in Parliament of Uganda and Parliamentary Member of Makindye who asked the body to investigate.

Hon Allan Ssewanyana who acknowledged to the press about the petition at Grand Imperial Hotel in Summit Hall said that over 177 tickets were sold to non-Ugandans against the football governing body rules.

“I sent the petition on May 30 with all material evidence both oral and documentary that clearly implicates Magogo as having acted in breach of the FIFA statutes, disciplinary code and articles 13, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 of the FIFA code of ethics and as a result of the said actions has dented the image of Ugandan football due to the illegal, immoral and unethical practices and conduct which is the basis of the petition,” Ssewanyana said.

In a letter dated June 9th and signed by Mrs Maria Claudia Rojas, states that investigations have started. She further requests for more information and documents in relations to documentation of the alleged sale of tickets not later than June 19th.

We contacted FUFA Chief Executive Officer, Edgar Watson who told us that he has not received any communication from FIFA.

“The details of the petition, its merits and demerits have been submitted to Kabega Bogezi and Bukenya Advocates (the Lawyers of the Person of the FUFA President) awaiting any legal steps from whatsoever authorities and any related questions and answers shall be a reserve of the legal team,” said the FUFA.