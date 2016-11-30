Female Genital Mutilation Rates Soar-UN

Alain Sibenaler, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative to Uganda, has observed that the lack of safety Centres has worsened the problem of Female Genital Mutilation in Uganda.

Although FGM was declared illegal by an Act of parliament, the practice, which involves mutilating the female genitalia for cultural, remains practiced amongst the Pokot, Sabiny and Tepeth tribes in districts of Kapchorwa, Kween, Amudat and Bukwo, among others in eastern Uganda.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga also expressed dismay at the absence of Safety Centres in Amudat district where girls can seek refuge from Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). Kadaga, who was interacting with Sibenaler, said that Uganda needs to protect girls from such life-threatening practices adding that while the country has registered some success in Kapchorwa and Kween, there is more work to be done in the districts of Bukwo and Amudat.

Between 2012 and 2013, close to 1000 girls are reported to have sought refuge in schools, designated as ‘Safety Centres in the six districts where the practice is rampant.