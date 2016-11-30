FDC’s Salaamu Musumba wins Election Petition

By Serestino Tusingwire

The Forum for Democratic Change parliamentary candidate for the Kamuli Municipality has won an appeal case that had been filed by her rival Rehema Tiwuwe Watongola challenging Jinja High Court ruling that was in favor of Musumba.

Watongola appealed against Justice Geoffrey Namundi decision that nullified her election in June 2016, on grounds that she had no academic papers.

Today, three justices led by Richard Buteera have agreed with Namundi that Watongola failed to defend the validity of her academic papers after being disowned by Busoga University which she claims to have awarded them.

The judges have dismissed the appeal, ordered Watongola to pay Musumba costs, and that the Electoral Commission should conduct fresh elections.

Watongola had run to Court of Appeal challenging the Jinja High court decision of June last year that nullified her victory after Musumba’s successful election petition.

Watongola accused the trial judge of not properly evaluating the evidence on record, and arrived at a wrong conclusion that she lacks the academic qualification.

In her petition Musumba supported her claim against Watongola with the affidavit of Busoga University Vice Chancellor David Kibikyo.

The Chancellor stated that in June 2005, the period in which Watongola claims to have been awarded a certificate in Public Administration and Management, Busoga University had not started offering this course. They had gone ahead to revoke Watongola’s Diploma and Degree that she had attained in the same discipline, using the forged certificate.

Musumba also revealed that there was a criminal charge against Watongola in respect of the same document before Iganga Magistrate court, but she never appeared in court untill the case was dismissed for want of prosecution.