FDC To Launch Anti-Museveni Age Limit Campaign

By Milton Emmy Akwam

LIRA: The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has said it will soon launch a lethal campaign aimed at halting the removal of presidential age limit by some Members of parliament.

To be dubbed “Time Up @75”, the campaign, will among key things, ensure President Museveni doesn’t interfere with Parliament work of buying off MPs for his interest and interfering with the constitution.

Secondly, officials say it would also put Uganda at international sight that the incumbent president of Uganda is serving his last term. The campaign shall be popularized at grassroots levels.

Presenting her report and next agenda before party supporters and leaders at different levels on Saturday at Lira’s Pauline Annex Hotel, Ingrid Turinawe who’s the FDC Secretary for mobilization said the National Executive Committee will soon approve the campaign.

“We all know that Mr. Museveni is serving his last term in “office”. For that, there’s a campaign for him,” confidently speaking Ingrid told the meeting.

Ingrid added; “The people’s President together with the party president shall soon ensure appointed ministers which I’m part of swear in and start work seriously.”

She said it will soon be followed by appointing District Police Commanders (DPCs) in all district and regional governors who will immediately execute their different duties.

Currently, there is a motion to ensure Parliament peel off age limit to allow any President contest past the age of 75.

Whereas the ruling government hasn’t come out to say it’s pushing for that cause, opposition individuals and parties have begun opposing the idea.

In their two-day retreat of leaders while designing strategies ahead of 2021 poll, the FDC party officials said they will defy everything brought up by NRM government.