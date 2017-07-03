FDC Releases Roadmap For Election Of Party President

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has released a roadmap for the election of a new party president.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters on Monday, the party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said the period between 10th July to 12th August has been designated for registration and picking of nomination forms by candidates interested in the presidential race.

Ssemujju added that the nomination for party president will be conducted on 14th and 16th August and the open campaigns will be held from 17th August until 17th November 2017.

The election for the party president will be held on 17th November during the delegates’ conference and the swearing in of the new president will be held on 18th November 2017.

We have reliably learnt that for one to contest for this position, they need to have a minimum of an A level certificate, pay a nonrefundable fee of Shs 3M and must also be a member of the party.

Meanwhile, the FDC is demanding the unconditional release of three of its supporters who were allegedly arrested and are being held at Nalufenya police station.

Ssemujju said the suspects among them Ivan Kabale, George Wazinge and Ibrahim Musisi have for long been detained and that they have not been given access to see them.

According to Ssemujju, the party is now calling upon police to produce the three suspects before courts of law or release them.