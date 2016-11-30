FDC, DP in Bitter Row Over EALA Slots
By Serestino Tusingwire
The Forum for Democratic Change and the Democratic Party are reportedly in bitter row over the East African Legislative Assembly seats.
The two have failed to agree on the candidates they should front to parliament for voting.
This comes on the heels of a letter written by the FDC Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi to the speaker describing FDC as the only official opposition party in parliament.
“FDC is the official opposition in Parliament according to the Constitution of Uganda …” the letter reads in part.
The letter was introducing two candidates Florence Ibi Ekwau and Ingrid Turinawe as the nominated choices for EALA.
However, Norbert Mao, the DP President reacted with a bitter attack on the FDC as a party occupied by selfish individuals.
“…with their self-conceited letter, they egoistically present themselves as “the opposition” in parliament…true they are the official opposition but the highest number of non-NRM members in parliament are independents…,” Mao indicated in a re-battle Statement.
Mao also said that the motive of FDC was aimed at rupturing the independence of the party but would not succeed since DP had learnt how to boldly negotiate for its interests.
“This should explain the desperate tone of Nandala Mafabi’s letter on the EALA elections…FDC will now have to learn Kennedy’s lesson that “we must not fear to negotiate and not negotiate out of fear,” State Mao.
However, Joseph Sewungu (Kalungu west) who doubles as the Democratic Whip in Parliament said that his party would not be dragged into unclear fights for EALA positions since his candidate, Fred Mukasa Mbidde was already nominated.
On Wednesday Mbidde returned his nomination forms to the office of the Clerk to Parliament and awaits nomination at the floor of parliament on voting day, which is yet to be fixed.
It should be noted that Uganda sends 9 members to EALA and 6 of those come from the leading NRM party, leaving the opposition party with only 3 slots.
UPC presented one, DP one, and FDC two, which makes it four people vying for the three slots.