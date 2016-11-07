FDC Bosses Gang Up On Nandala

As SG Skips key party meeting

By John V Sserwaniko

Secretary General Nandala Mafabi was conspicuously absent at the FDC weekly top management committee meeting last week Tuesday.

Now that’s not very unusual given his busy schedule as SG of largest opposition party. What is strange was that the matter (party elections in new districts) to be discussed was something he had previously pronounced himself about very strongly.

Secondly there was neither formal apology nor representative from his SG chambers. Nandala had in the previous days suffered a lot of attacks from FDC fraternity on social media regarding his insistence to exclude Lt. Dan Mugarura-led EC from internal party elections ahead of the November delegates’ conference where Party President Gen Muntu will be challenged by Nandala-backed Patrick Amuriat.

We last week published leaked emails which showed Nandala bashing Mugarura-led EC for being money-minded. He vowed to use party district structures to conduct the elections without any budget just to put Mugarura to shame.

The emails showed that some party officials like Muntu and Nakawa MP Mike Kabaziguruka were siding with Mugarura while insisting Nandala was out of order in trying to hijack EC mandate. Some think this background of increasingly fighting a lonely battle could partly explain Nandala’s conspicuous absence at the Tuesday meeting.

In his absence, members went ahead to have the weekly meeting which took many decisions including those to his own detriment. For instance they decreed that Mugarura regains his power as EC boss and goes ahead to conduct party elections in the new districts.

Members also voted to revoke the earlier letters Nandala had written instructing party leaders in the districts to conduct polls and electronically send him results.

He had allocated Shs100, 000 per district which the Tuesday meeting dismissed as very inadequate. Members felt this would expose leaders to temptations whereby rich party members would end up funding the exercise and determining who gets elected into the structures.

Mugarura was directed to immediately commence his EC’s planning meetings and come up with election guidelines, work plans and budget which the party will fund for elections to go on smoothly.

Besides Muntu who chaired the meeting, others in attendance included Semujju Nganda, Alice Alaso, Geoffrey Ekanya, Dan Mugarura and Ingrid Turinawe whose failure to speak out in defense of her mentor Nandala left many surprised as to what was going on.