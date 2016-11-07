Farouk Boasts About ‘Ballooning’ Underwood

We wonder how true it is but city socialite Farouk Ssempala has told anyone acquainted to him that he impregnated Ebonies group actress Juliet Underwood.

Farouk snatched Underwood from her hubby actor Simon Base Kalema a few years back. The actor became so broken-hearted after she left him in tears for some months since the couple had two children together.

Farouk had made a name in the city after tempting prominent Kampala babes from their lovers.

His first prominent conquest was Zari Hassan, whom he briefly snatched from her then lover late Ivan Ssemwanga.