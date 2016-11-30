Farmers Worried Over Outbreak Of Deadly Crop-Eating Pest

Uganda has confirmed an outbreak of fall armyworm, a hungry pest that has been devastating crops across southern Africa.

Agriculture Minister Vincent Sempijja said the caterpillar had been confirmed in 20 districts across the country.

“Up to 40% of maize crops have been destroyed in the areas where the fall armyworm has spread,” he said.

He says about one billion Ugandan shillings ($300,000; £240,000) has been set aside for an emergency response to the outbreak.

What is the fall armyworm?

The name is a bit misleading. It is not actually a worm, but a hungry caterpillar that eats crops before turning into a moth.

It is a new pest, not to be confused with the similarly named “African armyworm”, which has been present in the region for many years.