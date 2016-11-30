Fans Demand Smiles From Juliana

Veteran songbird Juliana Kanyomozi has been bashed by her fans for not smiling enough.

The sexy but ageing ‘Woman’ hit maker revealed how shocked she was when a number of her loyal fans described her as ‘The Chic that never smiles” a few days back.

Juliana could not believe it and took to social media to ask if it is true that she never smiles. The singer explained that it could be true because she doesn’t know how to be smiley all the time, although she is always smiling in her heart.

She has since promised to smile more often. “The chic that never smiles??????????… That’s what some of you guys are always telling me anyway. I guess i don’t know how to be smiley smiley lol. But I promise you, my heart always has the biggest smile????????… Hope you guys are having a great day,” Juliana posted on her Instagram.

Whether smiling or not, one thing remains a constant; Juliana is one of the sexiest female musicians in Uganda and certainly one of the most lusted after.