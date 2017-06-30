Exert Pressure On South Sudan If Refugee Crisis Is To Reduce – Malac

The Unites States Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac has asked all donor communities to exert pressure on worrying parties in south Sudan if refugee crisis is to reduce.

Speaking during the ongoing solidarity summit on refugee at Munyonyo, Malac said that even though urgent attention is needed to cater for wondering refugees in Uganda, long-lasting solution is needed to deal with this crisis.

“If South Sudan got peace today and all these refugees return to their home country, we wouldn’t be talking of refugees in Uganda. So the best way to bring this refugee crisis to an end is to restore peace in South Sudan,” Malac said.

She said that the use of gun has totally failed and thus diplomatic measures must be pursued by international communities to enable peace prevail between these two parties.