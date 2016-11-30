Ex-NTV’s Basajja Lands S. Africa Kyeyo

Former NTV employee Hassan Basajja seems to have landed in sweet things.

The former cameraman threw in the towel at the Kampala Serena Hotel based television station for greener pastures and seems to have finally gotten his wish.

Info reaching this website is that Basajja is now working with Universal Records in Johannesburg and Durban.

A source close to Basajja reveals that he relocated to South Africa after signing a two-year contract with the company where he now shoots music videos and documentaries.

Basajja is also reported to be super excited about leaving our Banana Republic for Madibaland, where he is enjoying himself.