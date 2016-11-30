Ex- MP Ssimbwa Turns City Sand Vendor

Former Makindye East Member of Parliament John Ssimbwa has lately found a job for himself as a sand vendor.

Having waited for Museveni to make him Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for all these months in vain, Ssimbwa decided to become self-employed.

He recently began sand business and as you read this he is a leading supplier of sand in the whole of Makindye Division and sources say is it so far so good for the former NRM legislator.

“He is at least sure to get a meal for his family because his sand business hasn’t been bad given his vast network as a former MP,” sources said of Ssimbwa, who in February 2016 badly lost to FDC strongman Ibrahim Kasozi.

Simbwa could easily return to his spying job because Internal Security Organisation (ISO) could easily rehire him.