Ex-MP Balikuddembe Is Well – Wife

The wife of former Busiro South Member of Parliament Joseph Balikuddembe has gotten in touch with Pepper Online and revealed to this leading news Website that her husband is well and very healthy.

Vicky Nyirasoni, who was reacting to a story we published on this website titled ‘Ex-MP Balikuddembe Battles for Life’, assured us this morning that; “To all family and friends I would like to clarify that Hon. Balikudembe is well. The person in hospital is Balikudembe Joseph senior who is a lawyer too, he has been in Nsambya hospital for some time battling with cancer. ….”

When we contacted Hon. Balikuddembe, he also confirmed Vicky’s assurance by saying that “You guys, for me I’m well and very fine. I was hospitalized in Bangalore, India, between 2014-2015; that is true. But it was because of stomach complications, specifically Gastro Blockage. But I am now fine. I went back to India early this year for review and the medics have since declared me healthy and fit to work normally.”

Another source also revealed that the sick Balikuddembe is the one who represented Dr. Kizza Besigye some time back.