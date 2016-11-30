EX-MP Balikuddembe Battles For Life

Former Busiro South Member Of Parliament Joseph Balikuddembe is currently bedridden, battling for his dear life.

According to family sources, Balikuddembe is bedridden at Nsambya Hospital where he has been holed up for several weeks, suffering from colon cancer. As you read this, family members are on their knees praying to God to save him.

Balikuddembe’s problems started in 2015 when a renowned city doctor famously known as Dr. Ssali allegedly gave him a concoction to drink for cleansing his body, which however disorganized his bowels so much that he allegedly ended up being Pampered.

Meanwhile, Balikuddembe is also allegedly battling with Housing Finance bank over a debt of Shs156m he acquired sometime back, which has since accumulated due to high interest rates.