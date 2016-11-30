Ex-Miss Uganda Wages War On Dr. Nyanzi

Sexy former Miss Uganda Sylvia Wilson Mutebi has this afternoon waged a bitter war against activist Dr. Stella Nyanzi, who started a campaign recently to distribute sanitary pads to schoolgirls in Uganda.

In a missive posted on her social media wall, Namutebi, who is Aly Alibhai’s baby mama, angrily lambasts Dr. Nyanzi using vicious words, some of which we bring to verbatim here below;

“Dear Dr. Nyanzi, how free is your freedom of speech. The question every one should ask themselves before going on a political rant. Freedom of speech is meant to protect us from mainly government persecution when addressing issues that affect us in society but be aware not to cross the line into personal attacks. Then it becomes defamation and slander. When u stop addressing the government and start addressing individuals by name and go on to use graphic abusive vulgar language then it’s a personal attack. You are no longer helping to deal with social injustices and have made it personal. Seems like the new face of activism is profanity, the days of clean cut social activists like Nelson Mandela, Malcom X, Luther king, are long gone and young people are led to beliEve people like Stella Nyanzi are helping but since when have insults ever made a situation better, so your idea is to insult the government into submission by using your “‘political poetry” (graphic vulgar language) lol! for a professor you should know better? At the end of the day government is made up of people who have feelings they are not robots….