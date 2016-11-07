Ex-minister, Mutagamba Succumbs to Stomach Complications

Former Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Maria Emily Lubega Mutagamba has died at 64.

Mutagamba has been admitted at Case Hospital in Kampala for close to three weeks with stomach complications until Saturday evening when she breathed her last. She also had liver cancer.

She was first admitted at Rubaga Hospital, which later referred her to Case hospital when her condition worsened.

Mutagamba was also reportedly suffering from Gallstones. Gallstones occur when cholesterol and other substances found in bile form stones.

Mutagamba who was also former Raka district Woman Member of Parliament, served in several key ministries in the government of President Yoweri Museveni.

She served as Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities from 15 August 2012 until 6 June 2016.

Before joining government, she served as Democratic Party Secretary General.