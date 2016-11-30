Ex-Egypt President, Mubarak Finally Returns Home

More details are coming in following the release of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, six years after he was overthrown.

Mubarak left a military hospital in southern Cairo and went to his home in the northern suburb of Heliopolis, his lawyer said.

He was ordered freed earlier this month after Egypt’s top appeals court cleared him over the deaths of protesters in the 2011 uprising.

In all, more than 800 people are believed to have been killed as security forces clashed with protesters in Cairo, Alexandria, Suez and other cities around Egypt during the 18-day uprising that forced Mubarak to resign.