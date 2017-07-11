Ex- Cranes skipper, Massa Cheats Death By a Whisker

Former Uganda Cranes captain, Geofrey Massa could be dead as we talk now if it was not by the grace of God.

Massa last night survived live bullets after policemen shot at his car, Toyota Land Cruiser registration number UAY 627B when he was suspected to be a criminal.

According to the police statement released this morning, Massa’s car was found by police patrol team, parked along Nambola Fly Over. When they stopped to talk to the occupants, Massa(the driver) sped off sending more suspicion.

The police attempted to stop him by shooting the tyres, but their target-skills were lacking thus shooting at another occupant identified as Josephine Maliza. She is currently nursing bullet wounds at Kireka based clinic, only identified as Gwatiro.

The nasty incident is said to have happened minutes after 1 am when Massa was reportedly retiring home.

It is reported that Massa also sustained some injuries when he hit his forehead on the windscreen due to stopping the car suddenly.

“The police have opened a General Enquiry File (GEF) to establish the truth behind the incident,” Kampala Metropolitan Police Public Relations Officer, Emilian Kayma said.

Efforts to talk to Massa have been futile as his known official telephone contacts were not available.

At the moment, Massa’s car has been towed to Kireka Police station.