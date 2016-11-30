Menu

EX-Club Play PRO Introduces Zungu Lover

Finally, former industrial area based Club Play PRO Grace Korugyendo has realized that she has been bonked on  credit for a long time  and decided to officially introduce her longtime Muzungu bonkmate identified as Morten Wassini  to her parents.

According to Snoops, the introduction took place in Rukungiri district where friends and family members gathered at St Paul’s church in Rwanyanja Sub County for prayers to bless the couple to have long lasting relationship. Later the entourage converged at Korugyendo parents’ home in Kazindiro, Rukungiri to pay witness to a traditional giveaway ceremony that   doubled as a wedding do.

We have established that the Danish national paid Shs30m and 30 heads of cattle as the bride price to take his sweetheart for bonks till death parts them. Snoops reveal that from there they continued to Kigezi Forest cottages for their honeymoon.

Sources intimate however that Korugyendo has left many broken hearts in the city especially a Turkish national only identified as Gunhan who operates a betting company in town, who has been left in uncontrollable tears because he hoped to marry her.

