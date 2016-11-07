Ex Ambassador, Abura Living In ‘State of Anguish’

By Milton Emmy Akwam

LIRA: Calling it a betrayal from National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party leaders in Lira district, a Uganda former Ambassador designate is currently living in state of anguish and remorseful thought.

Lolo Abura Kawa, 55, a former Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party supporter was appointed by President Museveni in 2011 as a deputy Ambassador to Italy, Rome; one year after defecting from UPC.

A staunch UPC party supporter before, Lolo defected with over 10,000 UPC and FDC party supporters in 2010 after being promised big assignment in the current government.

In 2011, Kawa traveled to over 30 districts in the country with President Museveni, helping him with campaigns to seek reelection.

His appointment as deputy ambassador came less than a year after winning the2011 election.

However, his official duty in foreign country never came to pass even after Parliament vetting and approving his appointment.

In an exclusive interview from his residence located in Olaopii village, Banya parish in Amac Sub County, the sullen Lolo attributed his woes to ex Museveni’s ministers.

According to Lolo, Sam Engola, the former State Minister of Lands Housing and Urban Development alongside Rebecca Amuge Otengo, former northern Uganda rehabilitation Minister now country’s ambassador to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia let him down.

He added that the two blocked him from meeting the president at State House In Entebbe, claiming that he was not fit enough to represent Uganda abroad.

Meanwhile, a lot have been said of the now village based ambassador with many people saying he over drink.

Responding to such allegations, the highly learned but booze king refuted saying the over drinking allegation was concocted to kill his career.

Who Is Lolo Abura?

He was born in 1962 in Amach sub-country Lira district. He holds Executive Masters of Business Administration of ESAMI, Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration of Uganda Management Institute and Bachelor of Arts in Social Works and Social Administration from Makerere University in 1989.

He worked as Principal Personal Secretary for Dokolo district in 2008, Senior Personnel officer at Judiciary Department of the Uganda Public Service.

Abura again worked Senior Personnel officer at Lira district Local government in 1996, among other duties.

In March 2011, he was appointed Deputy Ambassador/Foreign service to Rome, Italy by President Museveni for his excellent mobilization skills.

To date, Lolo is a cereal crop farmer and his ancestral home in Olaopii village, Banya parish, Amac Sub County, Erute South in Lira district.