EU Demands Comprehensive Probe On Kasese Massacre

By Serestino Tusingwire

The European Union has joined the Human Rights Watch and the US Embassy in Kampala among others to demand for a comprehensive independent investigation into the 2016 killings in Kasese District by the government security forces.

This comes on the heels of the shocking report by the Human Rights Watch which pinned UPDF for conducting unresponsive operations in the Rwenzururu Kingdom that resulted into death of scores of civilians including children.

The government has since denied the claim saying whatever the security forces did was correct and lawful.

However, in a lengthy statement released this afternoon, EU faults government of Uganda for failing to conduct/allow comprehensive investigation into the matter.

“Four months after the violence in Kasese district, which culminated in the incidents of 26-27 November 2016, the EU regrets that the Ugandan authorities have not yet launched a comprehensive independent investigation,” statement reads in part.

EU however stressed that it is ready to support any organization that is ready to carry out the investigation putting in consideration the witness and evidence protection.

“The EU notes the Government’s statement that Uganda has no lack of independent investigative capacity. We therefore call on the competent authorities to immediately conduct the necessary field investigation, ensuring strong witness protection and protection of evidence. We stand ready to support such efforts.”

EU therefore condemns the way government is handling the matter by trying the Omusinga wa Rwenzuru, Charles Wesly Mumbere, saying it would be much better if the conduct of security forces during the raid is also being scrutinized.

“We also note that the Government considers the ongoing Court case against the Omusinga to be the appropriate process for delivering justice. For justice to be impartial and complete, the conduct of the security forces during the raid on the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu palace should also be subject to scrutiny, with their full cooperation.”

EU warns that; “failure to fully investigate this tragedy will perpetuate insecurity, undermine the rule of law and deny the families their right to know the truth. As a strong partner to Uganda, we believe justice for victims on all sides is a prerequisite for peace and development.”