EU Commits €85 Million To Help Uganda Deal With Refugee Crisis

The European Union has announced €85 million commitment to Uganda that is meant to assist the country manage the increasing influx of refugees. The EU funding will help meet the needs of the rapidly surging number of South Sudanese fleeing to Uganda.

Uganda is now facing the world’s fastest growing refugee crisis, due to a continuous and unprecedented influx of people fleeing conflict in neighbouring South Sudan among others. The country is now hosting over 1.27 million refugees and asylum seekers.

“The EU funding will help our humanitarian partners working in Uganda bring some relief to those who have lost everything,” said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides.

The announcement comes as Commissioner Stylianides is attending the Uganda Solidarity Summit on refugees taking place in Kampala on 22 and 23 June, on behalf of the European Commission.

Some €65 million of the funding is aimed at responding to the most pressing humanitarian needs in the areas of food assistance, protection, shelter, provision of water and sanitation, resilience-building and education.

The remaining €20 million in development aid will be channeled through the EU Trust Fund for Africa. This funding will be used to increase both the self-reliance of refugees and the socio-economic development of their hosting communities in Northern Uganda, further integrating refugees into the local economy in the medium to long-term.

Uganda is now the top refugee hosting country in Africa with the number of refugees from South Sudan alone currently at over 950,000. The country is also home to over 220,000 Congolese and over 37,000 Burundian refugees, as well as thousands from other countries in the region, such as Somalia and Eritrea.

Since the South Sudanese crisis started in December 2013, the EU has been providing humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable South Sudanese refugees in Uganda, as well as in other neighbouring countries. Earlier this year, €32 million were also allocated to Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan to help them continue addressing the needs of South Sudanese seeking shelter in their territories.