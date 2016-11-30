Ethiopians killed in South Sudan Attacks

Gunmen from South Sudan have killed 28 people and kidnapped 43 others in neighbouring Ethiopia, an Ethiopian government official has said.

More than 1,000 from the Murle community carried out the attack on Sunday and Monday, in the Gog and Jor areas in the Gambella region, near the border with South Sudan.

Ethiopian troops were pursuing the attackers, Gambella region spokesman Chol Chany, said on Wednesday.

A similar incident in April 2016 saw 208 people killed and 125 children kidnapped.

Over the years Ethiopian and South Sudanese tribes have raided each other’s land, often to steal cattle and abduct children to be used as herders.

Gambella is currently hosting close to 300,000 refugees from South Sudan’s civil war.