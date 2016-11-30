Ethiopia Rubbish dump death toll rises to 62

The death toll from the landslide at a vast rubbish dump in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa has risen to 62 after more bodies were pulled out of the debris.

Rescue workers are searching for survivors but officials say hope is fading fast of finding anyone alive at the Koshe landfill.

Rescuers are using bulldozers and even bare hands to move tonnes of debris as the search for survivors and dead bodies continues.

Fresh details have also emerged that people who had been living in the landfill had resisted government attempts to relocate them to a safer area.

Communications Minister Negeri Lencho told the BBC the government wanted them to move to make way for a waste energy factory that would use material from the landfill site.

The cause of the landslide is yet to be established but Lencho said investigations would begin as soon as rescue operations are competed.

@BBC