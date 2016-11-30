Ethiopia ready to host CAF Congress

It is all systems go as Ethiopia is enthusiastic to host the 39th Ordinary General Congress of the Confederations of African Football (CAF) beginning 13th March, 2017 in the capital Addis Ababa.

Juneidi Basha, the Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) President, disclosed all protocols that have been put in place to welcome the over 300 delegates expected.

“We want to welcome Africa to come sample Ethiopia. All modalities to ensure a successful meet are in place and the mood is upbeat and we are looking forward to the congress,” Juneidi assured.

He added that he is grateful for the government’s continued support as they seek to cover every blade of the grass.

“The government has been instrumental in helping us secure the venues, accommodation and even transport and we are highly appreciative of all they have done and continuing to do.”

Apart from elections of new officials including the CAF president, the much anticipated gathering will also double-up as the 60th anniversary celebration of CAF.

The biggest continental confederation with 56 members came into existence on the 8th February 1957 in Sudan with Ethiopia being among the four founding members alongside Egypt, South Africa and Sudan.

The country has been undergoing massive infrastructural transformation as they position themselves to bid for the 2025 African Cup of Nations.

They have already boasted over five international standard stadiums including Bahir Dar and Hawassa with numerous others still under construction.

Ethiopia has also been earmarked to host one of the FIFA Executive Summits this year. The country was amongst the first to be visited by the FIFA boss Gianni Infantino soon after his election last year.