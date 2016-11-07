Engineer Fined For Stepping In ‘KCCA Green Grass’

A civil engineer has been sentenced to a 40,000 shillings fine by the Kampala City Hall Court after he has pleaded guilty to stepping in an area covered with KCCA green grass commonly known as “the green belt”.

Swazi Mukuye a resident of Gayaza was yesterday arrested off Jinja road in Kampala by KCCA enforcement officers while walking on the green grass.

He has this morning appeared before grade one magistrate Moses Nabende and accepted the offence of entering upon a lawn.

Magistrate Nabende then ordered him to pay a court fine of 40,000 shillings and in default Mukuye will suffer a 20 days imprisonment term at Luzira prison;

Because the magistrate observed that the green belt on which he stepped is maintained by tax payer’s money.