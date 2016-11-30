Ending WhatsApp Encryption Risks Users’ Lives – Activists

Privacy advocates have criticized U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd after she called for security services to be able to access encrypted messaging services like WhatsApp in order to fight terrorism.

Rudd said there must be “No place for terrorists to hide,” following Wednesday’s attack in London that left four people dead. Police believe the perpetrator had accessed WhatsApp two minutes before carrying out the attack.

“We need to make sure that organizations like WhatsApp, and there are plenty of others like that, don’t provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other,” Rudd said on BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.

However, WhatsApp said in a statement that it was ‘horrified’ by the attack and is cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigations. The Facebook-owned messaging platform, which has more than 1 billion users worldwide, introduced end-to-end encryption last year to protect people from ‘cybercriminals,’ hackers, and “oppressive regimes. Many at the time praised WhatsApp’s decision to enable encryption. Jacob Ginsberg, a senior director at encryption firm Echoworx, told the press that it was a “great leap” forward.

But while responding to Rudd’s statement, privacy advocates and online safety groups argue that that it would be dangerous to create security loopholes that would allow intelligence services to bypass encrypted services.

“It is right that technology companies should help the police and intelligence agencies with investigations into specific crimes or terrorist activity, where possible,” says Jim Killock, executive director of Open Rights Group. “However, compelling companies to put backdoors into encrypted services would make millions of ordinary people less secure online. We all rely on encryption to protect our ability to communicate, shop and bank safely.”