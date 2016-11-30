Egypt’s Demands to Take Full Control of River Nile Rejected

The Nile Council of Ministers, the supreme policy Organ of the Nile Basin Initiative has rejected the Egyptian government’s demands to take full control of river Nile.

During an extraordinary meeting chaired by the Ugandan Minister for water Sam Cheptoris at Entebbe, 7 member countries which attended the Meeting unanimously rejected Egypt’s selfish demands.

Cheptoris said the Egyptian government has been given time to go back and consult and come up with its position regarding the decision that has been taken by the council of ministers.

“The council of minister’s have rejected the demands, we have told our Egyptian counterparts to go back and rethink their demands then give us their take,” Cheptoris said.

The Egyptian participation in the council had been frozen since 2010; because it was opposed to the decision of the council which denied taking full control of the Nile.