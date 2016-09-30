Egyptian Ambassador Congratulates FUFA for Winning Continental Award

The Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Her Excellency Ambassador Mai Taha Khalil has sent a congratulatory message to the FUFA President following the last week’s Glo CAF Awards where Uganda was named National team of the year 2016.

The Congratulatory message to the FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo reads;

‘On the occassion of naming Uganda the best national football team for the year 2016, the Embassy has the great honor to extend its facilitation to the team on such a great occasion, and wishes them great and continuous success.

The Embassy and people of Egypt are looking forward to our brotherly matches in the days to come and may the best team win’

At the same awards held in Abuja, Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango was voted the best player (based in Africa), becoming the first Ugandan and goalkeeper to win this award.

It should be noted that Uganda and Egypt are in same groups for the AFCON 2017 which starts today, and in World cup qualifiers.

They however avoided each other for the Project Cameroon 2019 as the draws for the 2019 AFCON qualifiers were conducted in Gabon on Thursday night. Both countries were placed in the same pot before the draws.