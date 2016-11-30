Education Ministry Is Cash-Strapped – Janet

By Patrick Ocaido

Adolescent school girls who cannot afford sanitary pads may have to continue using banana fibers a little longer as government says there is no money to purchase them.

While addressing a press conference at State House, Nakasero yesterday, First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni said that her ministry is cash-strapped to implement the girl child sanitary pads campaign after government recently announced budget cuts of various ministries.

“Whereas the president has not forgotten about this pledge, we are not able to achieve it now because there is no money. Remember recently government announced a budget cut of various ministries to cater for the ongoing food crisis in the country, so right now our budget cannot allow us fulfill the president’s pledge of giving out free sanitary pads,” Janet Museveni said.

During 2015 campaigns, President Yoweri Museveni promised to provide sanitary pads to girls in universal education schools monthly. According to research in eastern and northern Uganda, it was revealed that of the 80 days allotted to a school term, 29.7% of the adolescent girls said they miss at least four days per cycle, every month and another 24.3% of adolescent girls interviewed admitted to being stigmatized when they soiled their uniforms during that time of the month. Recently, it emerged that some girls in Busoga sub region use banana fibers to pad themselves during menstruation periods.

“It is absurd that people who know how ministries work should be able to guide the public because some people are now blaming the ministry of Education for not reminding the president to fulfil his pledge,” Janet said.

During the press conference, Janet Museveni took responsibility for the dilapidated government schools in the country and admitted that her ministry has been constructing bad schools that get worn out over a small period of time.

“There is this issue called corruption and it has not spared us (my ministry). There are very many corrupt people who are responsible for some of these dilapidated government schools we are seeing. These schools were recently constructed, but right now some of them are in bad state because of corruption,” Janet said.

She added, “I therefore take responsibility for some of the bad schools in the country and I promise you that ministry is fighting this vice to ensure that good schools are built.”

Museveni also warned unlicensed private schools that are still under operational to close before the ministry comes for them. She justified closure of some private schools saying that the move is to protect unsuspecting public and young children from the unscrupulous proprietors who operate outside the law and whose schools don’t have the basic requirement and minimum standards.

Janet also urged parents to defy school administrators’ illegal directives of taking their children to school as early as 6am, saying that gazette public holidays should be observed.

“Many schools open as early as 6am and close at 10pm which makes it very difficult for young children. If a school goes at 6am that means this kid has to wake up before 6am, leaving them with no room to rest,” Janet said, adding that all schools should open at 8am and end at 5pm.

“Weekends are for the children to rest as they refreshen up for the new week. Even for boarding schools, children should use this time not only for cleaning, but also for resting,” she said.

Meanwhile, Janet also warned parents against piling their kids on killer boda-bodas and urged them to take full responsibility by walking them to school if they cannot afford a safe means of transport.

“I have seen boda bodas carrying more than three kids to schools very early in the morning. This is very dangerous. I urge parents to stop drinking and ensure your children reach school safely. If it is to walk with them to school then do it. When I was young, I used to walk 4miles to school and another 4miles back home,” Janet said.