Eddy Kenzo, Bebe Cool To Headline The ‘Friendship Week Music Concert’

By Moses Batte

Local singers Bebe Cool and his counterpart Eddy Kenzo are set to lead the forthcoming friendship week Music concert.

The concert which is scheduled for Saturday, 25th March will be the culminating event of the France-Uganda Friendship Week.

The ‘Friendship Week’ will kick off on 18th March 2017 to coincide with the celebration of the Francophonie Day, a fete that brings together all the French speaking population across the globe to celebrate the French language and Francophone culture.

Its purpose is to organize a joyful, positive series of events consecrating the friendship between Uganda and France through music, culture, food, wildlife and sport.

Speaking at the launch of the France-Uganda Friendship Week held at the French Embassy on Wednesday, the singers Bebe cool and Eddy Kenzo vowed to stage a memorable performance.

“I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of history during this special week. I promise to give my best on the day,” Bebe Cool said.

“I love football and music. I am very happy to be part of this and promise to give 100% at the concert,” Eddy Kenzo also noted.

The concert, which is being organised by the French Embassy in partnership with Talent Africa, will also be graced by other artistes including Sheebah Karungi, Navio and Buganda cultural ensemble, Nilotika among others.

Meanwhile, the music concert will be preceded by a charity football match between the Uganda Cranes and French military team.

The event seeks to raise funds that will go towards building sports facilities in a chosen disadvantaged school.

