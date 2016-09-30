Economist Tayebwa is dead

Author of Various books on Economics and former Makerere University lecturer Bernard Tayebwa Mugisha has gone to meet his creator.

This website understands that the Author “Principles Of Economics” book died of kidney failure.

Tayebwa was diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease, diabetes mellitus and hypertension and he has been undergoing treatment at Mulago Hospital.

In August 2015, Bernard Tayebwa Mugisha was seeking financial support to get a kidney transplant in India.

He has suffered from diabetes and hypertension for about 15 years.

Who is Tayebwa?

Bernard Tayebwa 54, is the author of many publications including the popular A-Level economics textbook titled, “Basic Economics” which is used in East Africa and beyond.

Tayebwa taught Economics at Makerere University from 1988 to 2008 and worked as manager of Agribusiness Unit (ABU) at Uganda Cooperative Alliance.

He is also one of the founders and chairperson of Kibatsi Development Association (KDA) a community-based organisation.