EC To Implement Supreme Court Recommendations On Organization And Conduct Of Elections

The Electoral Commission says it has taken steps to implement the recommendations made last year by the Supreme Court regarding the organisation and conduct of elections in the country.

These recommendations were made in the presidential election petition filed by former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi. One of them called for an amendment of the law to extend the 10-day period within which to file a presidential election petition to 60 days.

The Electoral Commission announced its commitment to implementing the recommendations during a national stakeholders’ meeting held in Kampala on Monday.

According to the Electoral Commission Assessment and Evaluation Report of the 2016 general elections indicate that the election was held in accordance with the law but the process was fraught with challenges.

Some of the major challenges that were highlighted in the National Stakeholders Meeting in Kampala included the continuous creation of administrative units, which disrupted the whole exercise of re-organising polling stations. Late enactment and amendment of enabling laws by Parliament was blamed for delaying the EC’s planning process

Many members of the public also perceive the Electoral Commission as being compromised to favour certain candidates or parties

Also, commercialisation of politics, voter apathy which resulted in low voter turnout, and poor payment procedures for field election officials were highlighted as some challenges the Electoral Commission faced.

The Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Justice Simon Byabakama, admitted that some of the mistakes that were made during the election were regrettable, and he added that every effort will be taken to make sure they do not happen again.

Byabakama also said that the Commission has taken measures to ensure that the recommendations made by the Supreme Court in the petition against President Museveni’s re-election are implemented.

However, although the current Electoral Commission has made efforts to right the wrongs of its predecessors, critics are dissatisfied with the constitutional provision that grants the President the power to appoint members of Electoral Commission.