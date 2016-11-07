EC Compensates Bobi Wine

Singer Bobi Wine real name Robert Ssentamu Kyagulnayi must be the happiest man at the moment. A week after winning the Kyadondo East by-election to become a Member of Parliament, he is Shs20m richer courtesy of the Electoral Commission (EC).

This website exclusively reports that EC is compensating Bobi after the singer turned MP sued the electoral body for copyright infringement early last year.

Bobi Wine dragged EC to court for using his ‘Obululu’ song to sensitize the public during the last general elections. Court documents seen from Bobiwine show that in 2015, he discovered that part of the content of his Obululu song was incorporated into and released as part of an advertisement by EC released in English and Luganda and it was repeatedly played on various FM stations as well as televisions in both Uganda and neighboring countries including the internet itself.

In his suit Bobi Wine stated that as a result of the infringement the song has been altered, pirated, plagiarized and has lost value and cannot attract a sponsor for its launch.

Through his lawyers of Busingye & Co Advocates, he is also sought court’s declaration that the Electoral Commission infringed on his rights to privacy, identity and dignity.

In the case, the ‘Aidah’ singer was represented by Busingye & Co Advocates while EC was represented by Karuhanga Tabaro & Associates (KTA).

According to a source, EC has accepted to Bobi Wine Shs20m as compensation though he had initially demanded for Shs100m.

The Vibe has established that Bobi will receive the money in August after the Commercial has approved the consent which is still in the court.