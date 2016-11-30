EC Boss Pitches Camp In Aruu As Voting Kicks Off

The Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama and five other commissioners including his deputy have pitched camp in Pader district, to ensure total transparency as the by-election for Aruu North County constituency gets underway.

Addressing candidates’ agents and some other stakeholders during a pre-polling meeting held at district council hall on Wednesday evening, Justice Byabakama appealed to candidates and their supporters to maintain law and order as they go to the polls today.

Responding to claims by independent candidate Henry Komakech that there were plans to rig the election through polling officials, the commission chairperson said they were there to ensure that the entire exercise is free, fair and transparent to avoid chaos.

The race for the Aruu County parliamentary seat has attracted NRM’s James Kidega and Democratic Party’s Vincent Okot.

The others are Bernard Obina, Justin Boswell Oryema, Lucy Aciro and Henry Komakech- all independent candidates.

On Friday last week, the Citizen’s Coalition for Electoral Democracy (CCEDU) said late delivery of voting materials characterized the polling exercise at some stations.

According to the national Coordinator CCEDU, Mr. Crispy Kaheru, agents and Electoral officials were at some polling stations by 7:00am but by 10:00am voting materials had not yet been delivered.

CCEDU has dispatched a team of observers to monitor the elections in the seven sub-counties of Aruu North.