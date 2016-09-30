East African Countries To Launch TV Channel In Europe

East African nationals in the diaspora are set to enjoy local content from their respective countries after plans to launch a television channel in Europe being finalized.

We have learnt that five East African Community countries to wit; Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda will launch a Television Network to promote tourism and attract investment to the Region from Europe.

According the Wild life Authority in Uganda, the project is estimated to cost a tune of USD4m and is slated to take off mid next year.

In 2014, ministers responsible for Tourism from the EAC partner states and the EAC Secretariat hosted an EAC joint event to promote the region as a single tourist destination at the World Travel Market (WTM) where they launched a single East African visa, which increased the number of tourists to the region.

Sources reveal that this yet to be launched TV network will help in marketing the tourist attractions and many of the attractive historic sites in the East African countries.

This channel will also help in clearing the negative image portrayed and subsequent negative travel advisories issued in the five nations With regard to safety and security.

Sources reveal that the channel will provide pertinent and strategic information about various investment opportunities in the region.

This EAC TV channel will compete with West African networks like ABN TV, BEN TV and VOX TV which have projected the West African states positively in Europe.