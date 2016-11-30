EALA RACE: Kagingo Among Favourites As MPs Prepare To Vote

SoftPower Communications boss, Sarah Kagingo is among the favourites for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) slots as ruling NRM lawmakers prepare to vote on Tuesday.

Kagingo who is contesting for the second time on Saturday outlined her reasons for vying for a place in the regional legislature saying she wants to harness Uganda’s economic potential among others.

Last Friday, the NRM CEC meeting approved all the party’s 43 candidates to campaign for the seats.

From those, the NRM caucus will on Tuesday select members. They will be joined by candidates nominated from other political parties and groups and present their candidature to Parliament for campaigns and eventual election.

There are nine seats allotted to Uganda for the regional parliament. The NRM party has six of the nine slots and the three will be shared out by the various political parties and interest groups in Parliament.