News From The Rest Of The Wold

Now we know why Ugandans politicians are ready to kill each other to be the next EALA MP. It’s all about the money.

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) is the highest paid in the region and second only to Nigeria on the continent, according to the East African.

The MPs now earn $6,408 as their basic salary, up from $5,200 after the increment was approved by East African Community Heads of State.

On top of basic pay, the MPs are entitled to a sitting allowance of $400 per day and medical/travel insurance.

Considering that the average sitting days for the MPs during plenary each month is 12 days, their allowances add up to $4,800. But they normally take home about $8,500, given that when not in plenary, they do committee work. The MPs will now take home $14,908 per month, including the allowances. Thats about UGX53, 668,800 by today’s exchange rate which puts the dollar at 3600 shillings.

Apart from the basic salaries the MPs receive from the EAC Secretariat, they are given facilitation allowances by their states of origin for activities such as sensitising citizens on EAC matters as required by the EALA regulations.