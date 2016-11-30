EALA Mps Concerned About Uganda’s Slow Progress On SGR

The legislators of the East African Legislative Assembly sitting in Kigali, Rwanda have expressed concern about the slow pace at which some partner states like Uganda are moving in constructing the standard gauge railway.

The EALA MPs raised the concerns while debating a report of the committee on communications, trade and investments on the railway infrastructure development in the region on Thursday afternoon.

Previously the Kenyan government has expressed concern about the delay by Uganda to start works on the Kampala-Jinja route while Uganda has also questioned delays by Kenya on the Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba stretch.

“It is now 10 years thinking about the project, Ugandan government have failed to start from the word go because of numerous orders and counter orders by various courts of law,” MPs raised concern.

They however advised Uganda to set aside the annual budget to sustain bridge-fund railway project such that standard Gauge Railway can be finished within a shortest period of time.