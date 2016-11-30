EALA is not Refuge for Job Seekers – M7 tells Candidates

By Serestino Tusingwire

President Yoweri Museveni has warned Members of the NRM parliamentary caucus against using the East African Legislative Assembly as a hub for employment opportunities.

“These elections are not just elections, these are not employment bureaus,” Museveni said.

The president made the remarks at the opening of the NRM caucus which is selecting NRM representatives that will be sent to parliament for final approval on February 27th.

Museveni challenged the MPs who are the electoral college for the EALA elections to vote leaders who understood the need for regional integration.

“You are not here to give jobs to jobless people. You are here to select people to support the integration of East African,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the election that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday did not go well as chaos ensued among the ruling party MPs over a number of slots to be considered. It was postponed to today at 2pm.

37 can­di­dates will be tussling it out dur­ing the fresh polls to select 6 candidates to be forwarded to parliament for consideration.