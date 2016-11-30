EALA Elections were Marred by Bribery and Intrigue – Odoi

By Serestino Tusingwire

The NRM electoral commission chairman, Dr. Tanga Odoi has described the just concluded NRM primaries for the East African Legislative Assembly as having been marred bribery among candidates who were contesting, which he says is dangerous for the future of the ruling party.

“The only thing that I found is; a lot of interest but marked by money. You could not have election where MPs who are the political cream are said to have been bribed. To me that is the most embarrassing,” Odoi said.

He also accused some party members of deliberately orchestrating the chaos that was witnessed at State House Entebbe in the process of the elections.

The no nonsense Odoi also attacked the Banyenzaki for deliberately involving himself in bribing the members for votes.

However, Banyenzaki refuted the claims saying that if he was bribing members for votes, he would have remained in the race.

It should be noted that Banyenzaki was among the 7 candidates who pulled out of the race due to unclear reasons.

