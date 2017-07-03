‘e2 Young Engineers Uganda’ Announces Second Holiday Package

By Allen Nanyonjo

The e2 Young Engineers Uganda has announced the commencement of a new holiday programme for children especially those on the International School Curriculum.

The Programme starts on July 3rd, 2017 and ends on August 26th, 2017, announced the e2 Young Engineers Uganda Deputy MD, Mrs. Maureen Rugyendo yesterday.

Rugyendo says the programme will kick off at the two known centres in Naalya and La Foret in Muyenga, both Kampala suburbs.

The ‘e2 Young Engineers,’ an Israeli- designed educational enrichment programme, will run the holiday programme for children who wish to spend their holiday time while playing with LEGO and learning STEM principles.

STEM is the acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

“The ‘e2 Young Engineers Uganda’ has decided to open two centres starting next week to enable children spend their holidays meaningfully while learning basic practical scientific skills as their parents are busy with work,” Mrs Rugyendo said.

The first centre is located in Naalya along Naalya-Namugongo Road in the Eastern part of Kampala City. It will serve children living in the areas of Namugongo, Naalya, Ntinda, Bweyogerere, Mukono, Bukoto, Naguru, Kamwokya, Kireka, Nakawa and Bugolobi.

The second centre is located in Lower Muyenga in the southern part of Kampala City. It is situated at La Foret Muyenga Resort Gardens, a serene environment for children and parents rated at 4.0 by Trip Advisor.

It is known for its fancy lifestyle with an ultra modern swimming pool and spacious gardens on the upper side of the pool.

The centre targets children from the surrounding areas of Nambya, Kansanga, Bunga, Buziga, Muyenga, Namuwongo, Munyonyo and Kabalagala.

“The children stand to benefit a lot more than they do when they spend their time jumping in bouncing castles and learning nothing,” promises Mrs. Sheila Kajwengye, the e2 Young Engineers Uganda Marketing Manager.

Sheila promises more centres to open up around the city in the course of the week.

The e² Young Engineers Uganda started in July 2016 as a franchise of the worldwide ‘e2 Young Engineers’ programme which has since spread to 28 countries including Rwanda, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast.

The aim is to nurture Uganda’s next generation of Scientists, Innovators, Creators and Entrepreneurs through teaching basic scientific principles to children aged between 4 and 15 using LEGO bricks.

Ugandan parents, pre and post primary school owners, are all invited to explore the Young Engineers website www.westkampala.youngengineers.ugto learn more about what makes e² Young Engineers® programs the best enrichment program for pupils in the country.

“Together we can create a technologically stronger nation by enabling early childhood learners appreciate Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths principles at an early age,” roars Mrs. Rugyendo.

The Programmes:

At e2 Young Engineers Uganda, a 4 year old goes through five key stages before emerging with a lifetime engineering/ technological project at the age of 15 for the market.

These programmes are: Big Builders (4-6yrs), Bricks Challenge (6-8yrs), GaliLego Technic (8-10yrs), Robo Bricks (10-12 yrs) and Robotics & Software Engineering (12-15yrs)

Benefits:

The programme helps the children to nurture innovation skills, creative thinking, Independent thinking, problem solving skills, high order thinking skills, arigorithmic thinking, analyze engineering processes, acquire self-confidence and self efficacy skills, develop computer orientation skills and finally, children are enabled to become more knowledgeable in Maths and science, thus improving their school performance in the national curriculum.

The Fees:

Mrs. Rugyendo says the current holiday programme comes at a fee of Uganda Shillings 100,000 per week with children building different models daily for five days of the week. Outside of this, the children can also enroll at any of these centres for weekend and after school programmes at a fee of Shs. 250,000 per term per child.

Contacts: Call 0393 217 554/0785 552 210/0772 049 624 for details on how your child can be groomed to join the next generation of Ugandan Scientists and Innovators.