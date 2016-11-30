Dry Spell To Continue Until End Of May – Experts

By Serestino Tusingwire

Experts from Makerere university’s geography department warn that the dry spell currently affecting the country could stretch until the end of the month of May.

The experts blame the current absence of rainfall on a dry climatic condition referred to as “La Nina”.

According the lecturer and coordinator of the metrology unit at Makerere University, Dr. Alex Nimusiima, the current weather pattern is not directly linked to the climate change.

“No change in the amount of rainfall that we have been receiving, but what is changing is the distribution of this rainfall within the seasons and this year’s dry season could go up to May,” Nimusiima said.

On Monday this week, the minister for disaster preparedness Musa Echweru, said that the magnitude of this year’s dry spell could equal an earlier drought in 1944 if the rains do not fall by the end of March.

An environmentalist and lecturer at Makerere University, Dr Max Kinobe says the change in climate is coming in because of a global system and less humility the world is currently facing.

He added that the current trends in the rainfall received can also be attributed to human activities such as deforestation.

The government warned on Tuesday that up to 1.5 million Ugandans face hunger as dry spell continues.