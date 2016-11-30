Menu

Drunken Driver Knocks KCCA Worker Dead

A drunken  driver survived lynching this afternoon after knocking dead a road cleaner opposite Kira Road police station, who is said to be a worker with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

The yet to be identified elderly woman died on spot after being knocked by a man who was driving a Premio  car registration number UAU 868M. Rescuers rushed to the scene to try and save the woman but failed.

They instead turned onto the driver who was trying to flee and clobbered him, until he was rescued by cops from Kira Road police station. The deceased’s corpse was taken to the KCCA mortuary in Mulago while the driver was detained at police as investigations continue.

 

 

 

 

 

