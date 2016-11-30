Dr. Nyanzi Faces Arrest Any Time – Police

The Uganda Police have revealed that Makerere University’s Dr. Stella Nyanzi is not as free as she purports to be and maybe arrested any time.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Emiliano Kayima told journalists at Kibuli yesterday that “Nyanzi is not as free as she thinks. She was only released to partially allow police do investigations but may be arrested any time if she doesn’t stop what she is doing.”

Nyanzi was on Tuesday afternoon detained at the Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Directorate (CIID) in Kibuli, over allegations of Offensive Communication and Cyber Harassment.

However, while talking to scribes after release, Nyanzi, who had been grilled for over four hours said that “I asked them (police) to tell me whom I offended but they kept silent. I also assured them that I will keep using social media and the words I use because I am a Nalongo; a daughter of this soil. According to Buganda culture a Nalongo has permission to utter the words I use.”

Nyanzi had been arrested for allegedly offending the First Lady and the Presidency as a whole over government’s failure to provide sanitary pads to school girls in Uganda, which forces many to drop out of school.

After her release from the coolers yesterday, Nyanzi immediately launched a campaign of raising money to buy sanitary pads, which she will distribute to girls at several schools in Uganda. By the close of day yesterday she had collected cash worth Shs3.4m plus several packets of sanitary pads.

Dr. Nyanzi hopes to raise about USD10,000, about Shs35M to bankroll her campaign.