Dr. Mungherera’s Burial Set For Saturday

The body of the late Dr. Margaret Mungherera is expected to arrive in the country this afternoon.

According to the Acting Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anthony Mbonye, the deceased’s body is expected to arrive at Entebbe International Airport at 2:00pm.

Mbonye adds that a requiem mass will be held on Thursday at the All Saints Cathedral Nakasero at 10:00am and later a vigil will be held at her parents’ home in Mpererwe in Kampala.

On Saturday, the body of the late Mungherera will be laid to rest at her ancestral home in Butalejja.

Dr. Margaret Mungherera who has been a long serving medical practitioner in the field of psychiatry and the first African woman to head the World Medical Association succumbed to cancer of the colon in India on Saturday where she had gone for treatment.