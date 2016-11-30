DR Congo PM Resigns as part of Kabila deal

Democratic Republic of Congo Prime Minister Samy Badibanga has handed in his resignation as part of a deal brokered by the Catholic church to end a political crisis in the country, UN-backed Radio Okapi reports .

It follows a speech yesterday from President Joseph Kabila, in which he told MPs that he would name an opposition prime minister within the next 48 hours.

Mr Kabila said he would stick to the electoral calendar agreed as part of the deal with the opposition, which requires polls to be held before the end of 2017.

There has been growing unrest in the country after he failed to step down when his second and final term in office ran out in December.

Mr Badibanga handed in his notice at the presidential palace in the capital Kinshasa, Radio Okapi adds, quoting one of his aides.