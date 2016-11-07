DP Withdraws Its Candidate In Kyadondo East MP By-Elections

By Stuart Yiga

Democratic Party has withdrawn its candidate from the Kadondo East parliamentary by-election due on the 29th of this month.

Lillian Babirye Kamoome was the DP Candidate and she was contesting with five other candidates including Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi wine, FDC’s Apollo Kantintu, Muwada Nkunyingi independent and NRMs Sitenda Sebalu.

Democratic party President Nobert Mao says that they have decided to withdraw their candidate to enable the opposition win this by-election as a united force.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday at the DP Headquarters, Mao said that in 24 hours they will announce a candidate they will rally behind.

The Kyadondo East parliamentary seat fell vacant after the nullification of Apollo Kantinti’s election by High court Judge Isabirye Kaweesa, on grounds that there was violation of electoral laws.

Sebalu who filed a petition claimed that the election was characterized by voter bribery among other irregularities. Electoral Commission did not comply with the electoral laws.